19-yr-old arrested for making obscene videos of over 22 women in Mumbai & blackmailing them

Mumbai Police on Friday arrested a 19-yr-old youth from Gujarat for making obscene videos of over 22 women in Mumbai & blackmailing them. He used pictures from their social media accounts to make obscene clips & extorted money to delete the same. The accused has been sent to police custody till 29th July.

"He used to take the victims' social media pics, and add some obscene clips to that. He would then reach out to them and ask them to cough up money to have the content taken down. He has confessed to the crime," Sanjay Patil, DCP.