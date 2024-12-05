68th Mahaparinirvan Diwas: Mumbai Police Deploy Strict Security and Traffic Control in Dadar On December 6

On the occasion of the 68th Mahaparinirvan Diwas of Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, the Mumbai Police have imposed strict security arrangements around the Chaityabhoomi area in Dadar. Anticipating a large influx of followers, the police have also made changes to traffic management in and around the area to avoid congestion.

Millions of followers from across the country are expected to gather at Chaityabhoomi, Shivaji Park, Dadar, to pay their respects and offer tributes at the sacred stupa of Dr. Ambedkar. To ensure smooth proceedings and maintain law and order, Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar and Special Police Commissioner Deven Bharti have devised a comprehensive security plan under the leadership of Additional Police Commissioner (Law and Order) Satyanarayan Chaudhary.

To manage the crowds and ensure the event's security, the police have deployed:3 Additional Commissioners of Police,5 Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs),14 Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs), 370 Police Officers and 3,100 Constables.

The Mumbai Traffic Police have also made special arrangements for smooth vehicular movement. In addition, special units like the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) Platoon, Quick Response Teams (QRT), Riot Control Teams, Delta Force, Combat Units, and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) have been stationed at strategic locations.

The police have assured that all measures are in place to ensure a peaceful and orderly commemoration of Dr. Ambedkar’s Mahaparinirvan Diwas.