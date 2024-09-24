A minor girl was gang-raped by three people in Byculla

An incident of rape of a 15-year-old girl by three persons has come to light in the Byculla police station. In this case, the Byculla police have registered a case of POCSO and rape against three persons and the accused have been arrested, one of the three accused is a minor and has been sent to a children's home in Dongri.

According to police sources, the 15-year-old victim, a resident of Byculla police station area, met a young boy living in the same area on Instagram. The victim fell into the boy's love trap after which the boy raped her. The boy took obscene pictures of the victim at the time of the rape and threatened to make them viral and started raping the victim repeatedly.

The accused boy shared the obscene photos and videos of the victim with his friends. The accused boy's friends also raped and tortured the victim girl by threatening to make the photos viral. When the victim girl informed her family about this incident, the family went to Byculla Police Station and lodged a complaint in this matter.

Byculla police have registered a case of POCSO and rape against three people and the accused have been arrested, one of the three accused is a minor and has been sent to Dongri Children's Home.