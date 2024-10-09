Aaditya Thackeray Blames Govt for Delaying Mumbai Municipal Election to Conceal Dharavi Redevelopment Issue

Shiv Sena UBT leader and MLA Aditya Thackeray has made serious accusations against the government regarding the Dharavi redevelopment project, alleging favoritism toward the Adani Group at the expense of public funds. Speaking at a press conference at Matoshree, Thackeray claimed that over 70% of the land in Dharavi is owned by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM), which should receive a premium of ₹5,000 crore from the project. He also stated that the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) is owed ₹2,000 crore. However, according to Thackeray, these funds will be diverted to Adani’s company instead.

Thackeray further criticized the two-year delay in holding Mumbai municipal elections, suggesting it was a tactic to keep the alleged "Dharavi scam" under wraps. He highlighted financial mismanagement within the MCGM, pointing out its struggles to pay employee salaries and the reduction in BEST bus services, which has worsened civic amenities for Mumbai residents.

He questioned the legality of granting free ownership rights in Dharavi without elected local representatives and a mayor, accusing the Urban Development Department, under the Chief Minister’s control, of collaborating with the Municipal Corporation to exploit Mumbai’s resources. Additionally, Thackeray claimed that contractors are owed ₹40,000 crore, but payments are selectively made to those with favorable government relationships, implying corruption and favoritism.