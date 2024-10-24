Aaditya Thackeray Offers Prayers at Lower Parel Temple Ahead of Nomination Filing (Watch Video)

In a significant prelude to the upcoming elections, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray visited a temple in Lower Parel, Mumbai, to offer prayers ahead of filing his nomination as the party's candidate from the Worli constituency. Earlier, in the day Aaditya Thackeray, expressed confidence in securing the love and votes of the people, assuring that his party is poised to form the next government in Maharashtra. Speaking about the Maha Vikas Aghadi's seat-sharing arrangement, he emphasized that the priority is to defeat the current government led by Eknath Shinde and the BJP, accusing them of "looting Maharashtra."

#WATCH | #MaharashtraElection2024 | Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Aaditya Thackeray offered prayers at a temple in Lower Parel, Mumbai ahead of filing nomination as a candidate from Worli. pic.twitter.com/CvN7ZEkD1w — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2024

Ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024, Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT)on Wednesday released the first list of 65 candidates and fielded Aaditya Thackeray and Sunil Raut as its candidates. According to the list of candidates, Aaditya Thackeray will contest from Worli assembly constituency. The Thackeray group of Shiv Sena fielded Kedar Dighe from Kopri constituency against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Unmesh Patil has been fielded from Chalisgaon.The development comes as the Maharashtra assembly elections will be held on November 20, with counting for all 288 constituencies will be held on November 23.