Aaditya Thackeray Slams Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw After Stampede at Mumbai's Bandra Terminus, Says...

Aaditya Thackeray, leader of Shiv Sena UBT, criticized Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on social media following a stampede at Mumbai’s Bandra Terminus that left nine people injured on Sunday morning.

Wish the reel minister was a rail minister for once. The incident at Bandra only reflects how incapable the current Railways Minister is.



The bjp has made Ashwini Vaishnav ji, a prabhari for bjp Maharashtra for elections, but every week there are some incidents and accidents… — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) October 27, 2024

Thackeray expressed his disappointment with Vaishnaw’s management of the railway sector, stating, "Wish the reel minister was a rail minister for once. The incident at Bandra only reflects how incapable the current Railways Minister is." He also commented on the BJP’s appointment of Vaishnaw as an election in-charge for Maharashtra. "The bjp has made Ashwini Vaishnav ji, a prabhari for bjp Maharashtra for elections, but every week there are some incidents and accidents that occur with the railways. Such a shame that our country has been forced under such incapable ministers," Thackeray added.

Read Also | Mumbai Stampede: 9 Injured at Bandra Terminus Platform Amid Heavy Rush (Watch Video)

The stampede occurred around 5:56 a.m. on Platform No. 1 as a large crowd gathered to board the Bandra-Gorakhpur Express, scheduled to depart at 5:10 a.m. The overcrowding on the platform led to panic, which escalated into a rush that resulted in the stampede.

Among those injured, seven individuals were reported to be in stable condition, including Shabbir Abdul Rehman (40), Parmeshwar Sukhdar Gupta (28), Ravindra Harihar Chuma (30), Ramsevak Ravindra Prasad Prajapati (29), Sanjay Tilakram Kangay (27), Divyanshu Yogendra Yadav (18), and Mohammad Shareef Shaikh (25). However, two others, Indrajith Sahani (19) and Noor Mohammad Shaikh (18), remain in critical condition and are under close medical care.

Visulas from Bandra Terminus

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Visulas from Bandra Terminus where 9 people have been injured in a stampede due to a rush on platform number 1 of the Terminus Injured passengers have been shifted to a hospital: BMC pic.twitter.com/PccL3kjhp2 — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2024

Visulas from the K B Bhabha Municipal General Hospital