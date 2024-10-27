Mumbai Stampede: 9 Injured at Bandra Terminus Platform Amid Heavy Rush (Watch Video)

A stampede at Bandra Terminus in Mumbai this morning left several passengers injured. The incident occurred on Platform No. 1, just before the scheduled departure of the Bandra-Gorakhpur Express.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), nine individuals were reported injured due to the rush on the platform. The injured passengers have been transported to a local hospital for treatment. 

