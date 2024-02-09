Abhishek Ghosalkar Death: What Exactly Happened During Facebook Live? Eyewitness Shares Details

Mumbai: Former Shiv Sena corporator Abhishek Ghosalkar was shot dead five times in the office of Morris Noronha alias Morris Bhai during a Facebook Live. After Ghosalkar's murder, Morris is also suspected to have shot himself dead. The crime branch along with the police is investigating the matter further.

Two people were also detained by the police this morning. The two arrested have been identified as Mehul Parikh and Rohit Sahu. Interestingly, Mehul Parikh was also said to be present at the spot when the shooting took place, which was mentioned on Facebook Live by Maurice Noronha, who killed Ghosalkar. Mehul Parikh's interrogation is also likely to reveal many things.

What did the witnesses say?

New information has come to light in the Abhishek Ghosalkar firing case. Lalchand Pal himself was with Abhishek Ghosalkar before his murder. Pal, who was at the spot when the firing took place, asked what exactly happened there. Speaking to a Marathi news channel, Lalchand Pal said, "Abhishek Ghosalkar received a call from Morris at 11 am yesterday that there was a program to distribute sarees to women in the evening. But before the saree could be distributed, Morris took Abhishek Ghosalkar to his office to do Facebook Live. I was with them. Both spoke in Morris' office.

"When I opened the door after they'd been talking for a long time, the two were doing Facebook Live on their mobile phones. Morris pulled me out, saying they'd be done shortly. Pal said. Then there was the sound of gunfire and I ran in, while Abhishek was lying down and Morris was firing at him. "

Morris and Abhishek had already had several arguments and Morris reportedly put up a banner poster of Abhishek at Christmas to end it.

Anger over Allegations

Morris was charged with one count of sexual assault. He was arrested for the crime and was out on bail. Morris suspected Abhishek was behind the false complaint of sexual assault. It is also said that this happened out of that anger. He was granted bail by the court after being in judicial custody for a few days.



