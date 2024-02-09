Abhishek Ghosalkar Funeral: Shiv Sena UBT Leader Will Be Cremated at Daulat Nagar Cemetery; Uddhav Thackeray To Attend

Former corporator Abhishek Ghosalkar, son of Thackeray group leader Vinod Ghosalkar, will be cremated in the afternoon at the Daulat Nagar cemetery in Borivali East. Late on Thursday night, the bodies of Abhishek Ghosalkar and Maurice Narona were taken to Mumbai's J.J. Hospital. After this, Abhishek Ghosalkar's body will be cremated today.

Mortal Remains Abhishek Ghosalkar Brought to His Residence in Borivali.

Heavy Security at the Residence of Abhishek Ghosalkar as Mortal Remains Reached Borivali.

Ghosalkar's funeral procession will start from his residence at 11 am. Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray has cancelled all events for the day, and he will attend Ghosalkar's funeral in the afternoon, along with Aditya Thackeray. Additionally, it is said that political leaders will also be present for the funeral.

Abhishek Ghosalkar was shot dead during a Facebook Live on Thursday evening. Social activist Maurice Naronha, also known as Morris Bhai, who is accused of shooting him, is also suspected to have shot himself dead. The incident took place on Thursday under Borivali MHB Colony police station limits.