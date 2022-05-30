Accused Mohan Chauhan convicted in Sakinaka rape and murder case

Dindoshi Sessions Court on Monday convicted a 44-year-old Mohan Chauhan, eight months after he raped and murdered a 32-year-old woman. Dindoshi Sessions Court is scheduled to hear the case on June 1. Mohan Chauhan was convicted of murder, rape and related sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. A woman was found injured at Saki Naka at midnight on September 10, 2021. She was rushed to Rajawadi Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries on September 11. Chauhan was arrested in the case. The state government had appointed special public prosecutor Raja Thackeray for the case. In just 18 days, the police filed a 346-page chargesheet against Chauhan. It is alleged that the accused had inserted a sharp object into the victim's private parts, causing serious injuries.

Khairani Road is a cardboard company at Sakinaka. On September 10, 2021, between 3:20 pm, the security guard of the company called the control room and informed that a woman was being beaten. After receiving the information, the control room informed the police within the limits of the concerned police station. The concerned police officer had reached the spot within ten minutes. There they found a woman in an open tempo in critical condition. At that time, the police had taken the key of the tempo from Watchman to Rajawadi Hospital without shifting it anywhere else. The doctor immediately started treatment on the woman. The case was registered on the complaint of the security guard.