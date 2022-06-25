After Thane, Section 144 imposed in Mumbai till July 10

Mumbai Police has taken a big decision against the backdrop of political turmoil in the state. A curfew has been imposed from today till July 10 to ensure law and order in the city. Mumbai Police has issued a circular in this regard.

Decision in the meeting of senior officers of Mumbai Police Force

Meeting with Mumbai Police Commissioner as well as Deputy Commissioner of Law and Order and all senior officers of the police force. The current situation in the state was discussed at the meeting. At the end of the meeting, it was decided to implement Section 144 till July 10 as a precaution to maintain law and order in the city.

In view of the political crisis in the state, the Thane district administration has imposed Section 144, i.e. curfew. The district has issued an order banning any kind of political procession till June 30.

Thane is the stronghold of Shiv Sena rebel leader Eknath Shinde. According to the order issued by the Thane District Collector and District Magistrate, "Carrying of sticks or any kind of weapon, burning of posters, burning of statues has been banned. Announcing or playing songs on the speaker is also not allowed.