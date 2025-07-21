Air India Flight AI-2744 From Kochi Overshoots Runway at Mumbai Airport

An Air India flight AI-2744 from Kochi to Mumbai has experienced a runway excursion during the landing at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Monday morning, July 21. The incident occurred during the landing at the CSMIA after the touchdown due to heavy rainfall in the city resulted skiddy surfaced on runway. However, all passengers were reported be safe.

Sources to the news agency PTI told the flight overshoots runway while landing at CSMIA from Kochi on Monday morning.

Air India plane from Kochi overshoots runway while landing at Mumbai airport on Monday morning: Sources. pic.twitter.com/HKSyt0YksX — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 21, 2025

The aircraft taxied safely to the gate, and all passengers and crew members have since disembarked from the aircraft, according to the Air India spokesperson told news agency ANI. The aircraft has been grounded for checks.