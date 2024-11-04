Air Pollution in Mumbai: City Wakes Up to Thick Smog Layer (Watch Video)

A thick layer of smog engulfed the area near Marine Drive in Mumbai on Monday morning, November 4, as air quality continued to deteriorate in the city. A video shared by news agency ANI shows skyscrapers engulfed in thick smog and low visibility near the sea face.

According to the global AQI ranking portal 'IQAir' Air quality in Mumbai was recorded at 192 at 10 am on Saturday (November 2). AQI between 151 to 200 falls in the unhealthy category of air pollution level. Toxic foam was seen floating on the Yamuna River in Kalindi Kunj as the pollution level in the river continues to remain high.

In Delhi, the situation was similar, witnessed near the Akshardham temple area as the Air Quality Index (AQI) across Delhi dips into the 'Very Poor' category in several areas as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The AQI was recorded above 300 at 7 AM on Monday in many areas of the national capital, according to CPCB.

At around 7.00 AM on Monday, New Moti Bagh recorded an AQI of 400, RK Puram at 393, Dwarka Sector 8 at 393, and ITO at 349. All these areas reported 'very poor' air quality levels, posing significant health risks.