Akshay Shinde, Prime Accused in Badlapur School Sexual Assault Case, Dies by Suicide

Badlapur school sex abuse accused Akshay Shinde died in exchange of firing during an escaping bid on Monday. The primary information suggests that the accused snatched a gun from the police personnel and opened fire at them in a bid to escape. A police personnel also got injured in the incident. Shinde's ex-wife had filed a case of unnatural sex against him and the Thane Crime Branch was investigating it. In connection with this investigation, an order related to a warrant of Shinde was taken from the court yesterday, after which today the Thane Crime Branch team was taking him from Taloja jail to Badlapur, but near Mumbra bypass, he snatched the revolver of an officer and fired three rounds. A cop fired at him. Shinde was admitted to Kalwa Hospital in Thane.

#UPDATE | Accused Akshay Shinde has succumbed. He was admitted to the hospital after he sustained bullet injuries: Thane Police https://t.co/MJgfoX9nOR — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2024

Akshay Shinde was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing two girls at a school in Badlapur town of Maharashtra's Thane district. The 24-year old a sweeper and was employed by the school through a cleaning company on a contract basis on August 1.The police had arrested the alleged accused on August 17. As per the complaint, he abused two kindergarten girls in the toilet of the school. A massive protest broke out last month when parents of the affected schoolchildren and local residents blocked railway tracks at Badlapur station and vandalised a nearby school building.

The demonstration was organised to express outrage over the incident and to call for severe punishment for the accused.Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had announced that senior lawyer Ujjwal Nikam will be the special public prosecutor in the Badlapur sexual assault case. He also assured that the trial in case the case would be held at a Fast Track court. On the other hand, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde ordered a high-level probe into the case and has said a Special Investigation Team(SIT) will be formed.

