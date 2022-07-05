Alert! Mumbaikars to face heavy rain fall in next 3 hours

The state has received torrential rains on the west coast in the last 24 hours. It has been raining continuously since morning in Mumbai city and suburban belt. The meteorological department has warned of heavy rains in Mumbai city and suburbs in the next three to four hours. Therefore, Mumbai Municipal Corporation has appealed to leave the house only if there is necessary work.

It has been raining in Mumbai since morning and water has accumulated in the low lying areas. There is water in Gandhi Market at Sion, low lying area at Prabhadevi and Hindmata. As a result, traffic has slowed down. Traffic is also congested on the Western Expressway. The meteorological department has warned of heavy rains for the next four hours.

Mumbai's lifeline local service has also been hit by the rains. The Sion-Matunga railway track on the Central Railway is flooded. So the traffic is slow. But if the rains continue, train services are likely to be disrupted. Also, water has accumulated on the railway track at Mankhurd-Govandi on the harbor route.

The route of Best Bus has also been changed due to water logging in low lying areas. Bus No. 341, 411,22,25,312 on Sion Road No. 24 has been diverted to Sion Road No. 3. The Narmadeshwar Mandir Mandal will run bus numbers C21, 352, 355, 360 and 399. Buses No. 4,33,241,84 have been diverted from National College via Linking Road. Bus routes 311,322,330,517 are running from Air India Colony via SCLR flyover.