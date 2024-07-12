Anant-Radhika Wedding: Mumbai Traffic Police Issues Advisory Till July 15; Check Alternate Routes

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are poised to tie the knot today at Mumbai's Jio World Centre. The wedding festivities are slated to begin at 3 pm. Notable personalities like Kim and Khloe Kardashian have already graced the occasion, joined by celebrities including Adele, Lana Del Rey, Drake, David Beckham with Victoria Beckham, alongside former heads of state from various nations. Among the expected attendees are former UK Prime Ministers Boris Johnson and Tony Blair, artist Jeff Koons, futurist Peter Diamandis, former US Secretary of State John Kerry, former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper, and self-help guru Jay Shetty.

Traffic Restrictions for Event Near Jio World Convention Centre, BKC:

No Entry Route from Laxmi Tower Junction:

Vehicles cannot enter Kurla MTNL via Laxmi Tower Junction, Dhirubhai Ambani Square Avenue Lane 3, Indian Oil Petrol Pump, Diamond Junction, Hotel Trident. Event vehicles exempted.

Alternative Route:

Vehicles from One BKC should turn left at Laxmi Tower Junction, then right at Diamond Gate No. 8, proceed to NABARD Junction, and continue to Diamond Junction towards BKC via Dhirubhai Ambani Square/Indian Oil Petrol Pump.

Traffic Diversion Around Dhirubhai Ambani Square Avenue:

Vehicles from Kurla cannot enter Dhirubhai Ambani Square Avenue/Indian Oil Petrol Pump. No vehicular movement allowed from MTNL Junction, Platina Junction, Diamond Junction, BKC towards BKC Connector bridge.

Traffic Diversion Near Jio World Convention Centre:

Vehicles from Bharat Nagar, One BKC, We Work, Godrej, BKC cannot proceed towards American Consulate, MTNL Junction via Jio World Convention Centre Gate No. 23.

Traffic Restriction Near MTNL Junction: