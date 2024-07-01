Andheri Bridge: BMC Awaits Load Test To Allow Traffic

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has been working on opening the alignment between Andheri's Gokhale bridge and CD Barfiwala flyover, aiming for a launch by July 1. Over the weekend, the BMC conducted load tests, with senior officials indicating that the decision to open the structure to traffic will depend on the results of these tests. The final preparations, including lane marking and painting, are underway. The Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI) carried out technical tests on Sunday to assess the bridge's load-bearing capacity. On June 19, the BMC had announced that vehicular movement between the Gopal Krishna Gokhale Bridge and CD Barfiwala Flyover in Andheri would commence on July 1. However, the decision to open the bridges will be based on the load test results, which were conducted by VJTI on Sunday night. A senior BMC official mentioned, "The load test was scheduled, and we expect the results late on Sunday. The decision to open the bridge will be based on these results."

The work on aligning the two structures began in April this year. Civic officials used hydraulic jacks to lift two spans of girders necessary for merging the alignment of the superstructures, raising them by 1,397 mm and 650 mm each. Additionally, the BMC installed six new bearings in the structure. Despite the monsoon season, which typically halts infrastructural work in the city, the BMC continued with the alignment work. The BMC had also sought approval from the Election Commission of India's office to commence civil works during the Lok Sabha elections' code of conduct period to ensure the project could start by April and conclude by June 30.

The CD Barfiwala flyover, constructed in 2008, connects Juhu with the north-south arms of the old Gokhale bridge, which was demolished in 2022 to make way for a new bridge. While the new Gokhale bridge was partially opened to traffic on February 26, the BMC built it at an elevated height of six meters in accordance with railway guidelines, leading to a misalignment with the Barfiwala flyover.