Anushakti Nagar Election Result 2024: Sana Malik Wins Against Swara Bhaskar's Husband Fahad Ahmad in Maharashtra Assembly Polls

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 23, 2024 08:56 PM2024-11-23T20:56:18+5:302024-11-23T20:58:42+5:30

Sana Malik, the daughter of Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction leader Nawab Malik, secured a significant victory in the Anushakti Nagar constituency seat in the Maharashtra Assembly elections. She won with 49,341 votes, a margin of 3,378 votes over Swara Bhaskar's husband Fahad Ahmad of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction), who received 45,963 votes.

Fahad Ahmad, a former state president of the Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha, joined the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) in October 2023.

This is a developing story...

