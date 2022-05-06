'Arrest action taken against us is revenge': Ravi Rana slam CM Thackeray over his arrest

After getting bail in the Hanuman Chalisa row Amravati MLA Ravi Rana slammed Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. "The action taken against us is revenge and the people of the country are watching," he said.

Amravati MLA Ravi Rana and his wife MP Navneet Rana, who were arrested on sedition charges, were released from jail after 12 days. Navneet Rana has been admitted to Lilavati Hospital. Ravi Rana, while interacting with the media, slammed Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. In a state where women are respected but in Maharashtra, a woman was mistreated. Navneet Rana's health had deteriorated six days ago. She was not given medical attention at the time. Ravi Rana said that she was saddened by the harassment.

He also alleged that such repression had never taken place in Maharashtra. The treatment meted out to Navneet Rana in jail was inappropriate. Prison administration is under the jurisdiction of the state government. He alleged that the prison administration had harassed him on the orders of the Chief Minister.

It is understood that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will now hold meetings at various places in the state. Many questions have arisen in the state. Problems of electricity, fertilizers, industries have arisen. Online schools have also started offline. However, CMs still coming online. Ravi Rana said that he should go around the state to solve the problems of the people. He said that people were wondering whether Maharashtra has a Chief Minister or not.