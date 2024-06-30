Ayaansh Kejriwal and Nishita Thakur From Mumbai Selected for National Diving Championship

Two players from the PM Hindu Bath Girgaon Chowpatty Club have been selected for the 49th Sub Junior and 50th Junior National Equity Championship 2024 to be held at Indore from 7th to 11th July 2024.

Among them, Ayaansh Kejriwal is studying Class 6th in Cathedral & John Cannon School Mumbai and is in Group 3 in Diving in Highboard, while Nishita Thakur is studying in Class 8th in The Alexander Girls English Institution Mumbai and she is in Group 3 in Diving with 1m and 3m. spring board has been selected for national competition in this sport.

Both these players have their international coach Under the guidance of Mr. Bhausaheb Dighe, and PM Hindu Bath Girgaon Chowpatty Club Secretary Mr. Hitesh Kalyanbhai Shah is getting valuable support. PM Hindu Bath Girgaon Chowpatty Club has felicitated both these players and wished them good luck in the national competition.