Baba Siddique Funeral: Heartbreaking Video Shows Son Zeeshan Crying Inconsolably While Performing Last Rites Amid Heavy Rain in Mumbai

Zeeshan Siddique was visibly emotional during the last rites of his father, senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique. As Baba Siddique's mortal remains were carried from their Bandra residence for the funeral, Zeeshan broke down while offering Namaz-e-Janaza outside their home. A heartbreaking video surfaced online, showing Zeeshan inconsolable during the prayer service and burial, amid heavy rain that fell throughout the ceremony.

Baba Siddique was laid to rest with full state honors at Bada Qabrastan on Sunday, October 13. The final rites were attended by numerous dignitaries and well-wishers. NCP leaders, including Praful Patel, Chhagan Bhujbal, and Ajit Pawar, were also present at Bada Qabrastan during the last rites.

He was murdered in Mumbai on Saturday after being shot outside his office in Nirmal Nagar. Siddique, who sustained two gunshot wounds to his chest, was rushed to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday but succumbed to his injuries shortly after arrival.

Mumbai police arrested 28-year-old Pravin Lonkar in Pune, identified as the brother of another suspect, Shubham Lonkar. Both are believed to be part of the conspiracy that included Dharmaraj Kashyap and Shivkumar Gautam. Earlier today, Mumbai's Esplanade Court remanded Gurmail Singh, one of the suspects in the case, to the custody of the Mumbai Crime Branch until October 21. The court also directed the presentation of the second accused after his ossification test.

Meanwhile, Mumbai police said that another accused has been identified in connection with the case. The name of the accused is Mohammad Zeeshan Akhtar.

Siddique, who had been affiliated with Congress for 35 years, joined the NCP eight months ago. He was a well-known figure in Maharashtra politics, having been elected as a Congress MLA three times from the Bandra West constituency between 1999 and 2014. He also served as a minister in the Congress-NCP government from 2004 to 2008 and also served as the chairman of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA).

