Baba Siddique Murder Case: Third Accused Pravin Lonkar Arrested from Pune

A significant development has occurred in the murder case of Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique, as police have arrested a third suspect, Pravin Lonkar, aged 28. He was apprehended in Pune and is the brother of Shubham Lonkar, who is also implicated in the conspiracy.

Baba Siddique murder case | Pravin Lonkar, the 28-year-old brother of Shubham Lonkar, has been arrested from Pune. He is one of the conspirators who, along with Shubham Lonkar, enlisted Dharmaraj Kashyap and Shivkumar Gautam in the plot. Further investigation is underway: Mumbai… — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2024

Authorities allege that the Lonkar brothers enlisted Dharmaraj Kashyap and Shivkumar Gautam in the plot to kill Siddique. Investigations are ongoing as officials continue to gather evidence, according to a police spokesperson.

Baba Siddique was tragically shot multiple times on Saturday in an attack near his son Zeeshan Siddique’s office in Bandra East. He suffered critical injuries to his chest and abdomen and was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he succumbed to his wounds.

The Mumbai Crime Branch reported that six rounds were fired at Siddique, with three bullets striking him. Two suspects, Gurmail Singh from Haryana and Dharmaraj Kashyap from Uttar Pradesh, have already been arrested in connection with the case.