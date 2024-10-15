Baba Siddique Murder Case: 23-Year-Old Scrap Dealer Arrested for Supplying Funds and Logistics

On Tuesday, the Mumbai Police apprehended two individuals in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, in connection with the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique. One of the detainees, Harish Kashyap, operates a scrap shop in Pune that was allegedly utilized by the accused, 19-year-old Dharmaraj Kashyap, and his accomplice, Shivprasad Gautam. The second individual detained is Anurag Kashyap, the brother of Dharmaraj.

Harish Kashyap is accused of funding Dharmaraj, Shivprasad, and Anurag, as well as providing them with a rented accommodation in Kurla, Mumbai, and a motorcycle. He was reportedly aware of Baba Siddique's murder and had purchased new mobile phones for both Dharmaraj and Shivprasad just days before the crime took place.

Also Read: Baba Siddique Murder Case: Mohammed Zeeshan Akhtar and Shubham Loankar Identified as Key Masterminds

So far, three suspects—Dharmaraj Kashyap, Gurmail Singh (23), and Pravin Lonkar—have been arrested, while three others—Shubham Lonkar, Shiv Kumar Gautam, and Mohammad Zeeshan Akhtar—remain at large. Gurmail Singh, who hails from Haryana, and Dharmaraj Kashyap, originally from Uttar Pradesh, are currently in police custody until October 21. Baba Siddique was attacked by three assailants in Bandra, Mumbai, just outside his son Zeeshan Siddique's office, and was shot on the night of October 12. He was taken to Lilavati Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Siddique was laid to rest the following day with state honors, attended by a large crowd.