Baba Siddique Murder Case: Mohammed Zeeshan Akhtar and Shubham Loankar Identified as Key Masterminds

The recent killing of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique in Mumbai has brought attention to the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which is currently under investigation for potential involvement in the crime. As reported by the Free Press Journal, two key suspects, 21-year-old Mohammed Zeeshan Akhtar and 26-year-old Subham Loankar, have been identified as the masterminds behind the murder. Preliminary investigations suggest Akhtar played a pivotal role in coordinating the gunmen, arranging their hideouts, securing their escape, and keeping key figures informed. Meanwhile, Subham Loankar, an arms supplier for the Bishnoi gang, along with his brother Pravin, managed the logistics and provided financial support for the attack.

Akhtar, a resident of Shankar village in Jalandhar, had previously been arrested in 2022 for murder and robbery. He has a history with the Bishnoi gang and faces over seven criminal cases in Punjab and Haryana. During his imprisonment in Patiala Jail, Akhtar forged close ties with members of the gang, which eventually led to him being tasked with planning Siddique’s assassination. According to sources, Akhtar enlisted Gurmail Baljit Singh, 23, another suspect in custody, to help carry out the plot. Gurmail Singh, who had served time with Akhtar in Patiala Jail between 2019 and 2024, revealed that Akhtar had promised him involvement in a major operation after securing his release.

Once out on bail in June 2024, Akhtar visited Singh's home in Kaithal, Haryana, and instructed him to move to Mumbai by September. Two other suspects, Shiv Kumar and Dharamraj Kashyap, originally from Uttar Pradesh and employed as scrap workers near Pravin Loankar’s shop in Pune, were also recruited. The Lonkar brothers provided a rental house in Mumbai’s Kurla area, where Kumar, Kashyap, and Singh regrouped. Akhtar led the operation under orders from the Bishnoi gang, with Subham Loankar arranging ₹2 lakh and weapons for the attack. Investigators later recovered a bike used for conducting reconnaissance on Siddique’s residence and office.

Gurmail Singh, who has a criminal background, was identified as one of the gunmen, known for his skill with a 9mm firearm. His accomplice, Shivkumar Gautam, is believed to have received weapons training before joining the assassination team in Mumbai, with assistance from Subham Loankar. Dharamraj Kashyap's role was to provide cover by using tear gas to stop anyone from pursuing the shooters, ensuring their escape after the killing. Links between Akhtar and two other notorious figures, Saurabh Mahakal and Vikram Brar, have also emerged in the investigation. Mahakal is currently being held by Pune police in connection with the murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala. Akhtar, a core member of Brar's team, was frequently in contact with Anmol Bishnoi, Lawrence’s brother, via encrypted apps like FaceTime and Signal.

A dossier on Akhtar details his deep connections to the Bishnoi gang and its collaboration with Harwinder Singh Rinda, a deceased Babbar Khalsa terrorist. When Rinda was alive, he reportedly instructed Bishnoi on carrying out targeted killings. Following Rinda’s death, his associates continued working with Bishnoi, who directed Brar to handle executions and extortion operations. Akhtar remains at large in Mumbai, and police are actively searching for him. Investigators revealed that the shooters were given ₹50,000 in advance, along with a photo and flex banner to help identify Baba Siddique. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has assured that the third suspect in the case will be apprehended soon.

