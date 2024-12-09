Baba Siddique Murder Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Uncovers Bishnoi Gang’s Multi-Layered Plot

In a significant development in the Baba Siddique murder case, the Mumbai Crime Branch has uncovered that the prime conspirator, Shubham Lonkar, took responsibility for the crime through a Facebook post as part of the Bishnoi gang’s strategy. Investigations reveal that before executing the murder, Anmol Bishnoi and other gang leaders communicated with Shubham, instructing him to claim responsibility for the crime.

Post the murder, a Facebook profile was created under Shubham’s name. A post claiming responsibility for the crime was made from this account, followed by a screenshot of the post being taken before the profile was deleted. According to sources, this screenshot was later circulated publicly from Delhi.

A Crime Branch official stated that since the Facebook profile was deleted, its URL could not be traced. Despite contacting Facebook, the exact location from which the post originated remains undetermined. However, investigators have found evidence of contact between Anmol and Shubham before the murder.

Anmol Bishnoi Directly Involved with Multiple Accused

Further investigations revealed that Anmol Bishnoi not only coordinated with Shubham Lonkar and the main shooter, Shiv Kumar Gautam, but also interacted with several other accused individuals. These include Rupesh Mohol (a shooter under "Plan B"), Nitin Sapre (head of the gang providing weapons), Gaurav Apune (another "Plan B" shooter), and Sujit Singh.

Crime Branch sources disclosed that Anmol had multiple conversations with these accused individuals before the murder. During these discussions, he reportedly motivated them with promises of hefty payouts and relocation abroad.

An official from the Crime Branch confirmed that crucial evidence, including phone records showing communication with Anmol, has been recovered from the accused. Furthermore, during interrogation, the accused have admitted to their involvement. Investigators claim to have strong evidence implicating Anmol Bishnoi in the case.