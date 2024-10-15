Baba Siddique Murder Case: Mumbai Police Recover Second Pistol Near Crime Scene Following Arrests

In a significant development, the Nirmal Nagar police have recovered a pistol from a black bag located just 100 meters from a recent crime scene. The recovery was made based on intelligence provided by the arrested accused, who revealed that they discarded the bag while attempting to flee the area after the incident.Authorities are now examining the weapon to determine its involvement in the crime and are continuing their investigation to apprehend any additional suspects.

The shooters reportedly received the main pistol through a prepaid courier service. The killers were possibly paid in advance and had met in Punjab jail, reports claimed on Sunday. Lawrence Bishnoi's gang claimed responsibility for Baba Siddique's murder in Mumbai. Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister and leader in Ajit Pawar's faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), was shot near Nirmal Nagar in Bandra on Saturday. He later succumbed to his bullet injuries at Lilavati Hospital late Saturday night.

The police arrested two accused and made some shocking revelations about their planning. The two accused were identified as Gurmail Singh, a native of Haryana and Dharamraj Kashyap from Uttar Pradesh. On Saturday, three assailants came on a vehicle, with their faces covered with handkerchiefs reached near Baba Siddiqui's office. Before anyone could understand anything, Shiv Kumar opened fire on him with a 9.9 mm pistol. Police said that a total of six rounds were fired, one of which struck Siddique in the chest, causing him to collapse on the spot.



