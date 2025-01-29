Baba Siddique Murder Case: Non-Bailable Warrants Issued Against Anmol Bishnoi and Two Others

Mumbai, Maharashtra (January 29, 2025): A special court in Mumbai has issued non-bailable warrants (NBW) against Anmol Bishnoi, the brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, and two other wanted accused, Shubham Lonkar and Yasin Akhtar. The trio is connected to the murder of NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique.

Anmol Bishnoi was arrested in the United States in November 2024 after immigration authorities found him traveling with fake documents. He has remained in a US prison since his arrest.

Earlier this month, the Mumbai Crime Branch filed a chargesheet against 26 people and named Bishnoi, Lonkar, and Akhtar as absconding accused. Police approached the special court, seeking the issuance of NBWs based on the roles of the three men in the murder.

Read Also | Saif Ali Khan Attack Case: Accused Bangladeshi National Sent To Judicial Custody By Bandra Court

Police also submitted details of their efforts to trace the absconding accused, including visits to their residences. After reviewing the police's efforts, the court granted the request for NBWs. If the accused continue to evade arrest, authorities may approach Interpol to issue a Red Corner Notice.

According to the chargesheet, Anmol Bishnoi is said to be the mastermind behind the murder. He allegedly enlisted Lonkar and Akhtar to carry out the killing.

Siddique was shot dead outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Bandra area of Mumbai on October 12, 2024.

(With inputs from agencies)