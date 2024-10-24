Baba Siddique Murder Case: Three Accused Remanded to Mumbai Crime Branch Custody Till November 4

Mumbai, Maharashtra (Oct 24, 2024): The Esplanade Court in Mumbai has remanded three accused in the Baba Siddique murder case to the custody of the Mumbai Crime Branch till November 4, ANI reported.

The accused— Rupesh Rajendra Mohol (22), Karan Rahul Salve (19), and Shivam Arvind Kohad (20) — were arrested from Pune on Wednesday. This brings the total number of arrests in the case to 14.

Rupesh Salve resides in the Shivane area, while Karan and Shivam are from Uttam Nagar in Pune. Earlier, Praveen Lonkar was also apprehended in Pune for allegedly assisting the shooters.

Siddique was shot dead outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Bandra area of Mumbai on October 12. Investigators have not yet established the motive behind the murder. They are probing the crime from different angles, including contract killing, business rivalry or threats over a slum rehabilitation project in Mumbai.

