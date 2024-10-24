Baba Siddique Murder Case: Three More Persons Arrested From Pune; Number of Accused Jumps to 14

Authorities have apprehended four additional individuals in connection with the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique. Among those arrested is Amit Hisamsing Kumar, 29, from Haryana, who is believed to be a crucial link between one of the shooters and the mastermind behind the conspiracy.

Three others—Rupesh Rajendra Mohol (22), Karan Rahul Salve (19), and Shivam Arvind Kohad (20)—were taken into custody in Pune late Wednesday. This brings the total number of arrests in the case to 14.

Police officials suggest that Kumar may have played a significant role in both planning and executing the murder, with ongoing investigations into his possible financial connections with other suspects. He is considered a vital connection between shooter Gurmail Singh, who is currently in custody, and the alleged mastermind, Mohammed Zeeshan Akhtar, who remains at large.

Kumar was arrested by a crime branch team in Haryana on Tuesday evening and transferred to Mumbai on Wednesday morning, where he has been remanded in police custody until November 4. Baba Siddique, aged 66, was shot dead on October 12 outside his son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Bandra, Mumbai.