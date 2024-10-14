Baba Siddique Murder: Gunmen Were Instructed to Kill Zeeshan Siddiqui As Well Says Mumbai Police

Following the tragic death of Baba Siddique, security has been significantly increased outside the late NCP leader's son MLA Zeeshan Siddique. Baba Siddique was a well-known figure and had received threats just two weeks before his murder, raising concerns about the safety of those connected to him. According to the news agency ANI, quoting Mumbai Police official, reported that during the interrogation of the accused arrested confessed that both Zeeshan and Baba Siddiqui were targets and they had been instructed to open fire on anyone they encountered. The Mumbai police said that the accused were contracted to kill both Zeeshan and Baba Siddiqui.

In response to the situation, the Mumbai Police have deployed the Rapid Commando Platoon (RCP) to Zeeshan Siddique’s home in Bandra (West). Police presence outside his house has intensified to ensure his safety. Barricades have also been set up to keep unauthorized individuals away from the residence. The police are actively investigating the connections between Baba Siddique’s murder and the threats made by the Bishnoi gang. The fact that Baba had received specific threats before his death has raised alarms about possible motives and individuals involved. Law enforcement officials are taking these warnings seriously and are working diligently to ensure the safety of those at risk.

Baba Siddique was tragically shot dead in a targeted attack by three assailants in Mumbai’s Bandra East on Saturday night. Around 9:30 PM, the attackers, who had covered their faces, exited their vehicle and fired six rounds at Siddique outside his son Zeeshan Siddique’s office. Two bullets struck Siddique in the chest. Despite being rushed to Lilavati Hospital, he succumbed to his injuries shortly after. Following his death, Bollywood stars, including Salman Khan and Shilpa Shetty, were seen arriving at the hospital late on Saturday night. A 9.9 mm pistol was used in the shooting, leading investigators to believe it was a contract killing. In addition to the three attackers, another individual is suspected of providing information to the assailants. Reports suggest that the shooters were linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and had conducted surveillance on Siddique and his family before the attack.

Baba Siddique had recently left the Congress to join Ajit Pawar’s NCP earlier this year, and had received death threats just 15 days before the attack. Despite being under ‘Y’ category security, the tragic incident occurred. Dr. Nitin Gokhale from Lilavati Hospital confirmed that Siddique was brought in with two gunshot wounds and, despite efforts to revive him, was declared dead at 11:27 PM.