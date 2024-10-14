Baba Siddiqui Murder Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests Shubham Lonkar From Pune; Brother Shubuu Lonkar Absconding

The Mumbai Crime Branch arrested Shubham Lonkar from Pune, said Mumbai Police on Monday, October 14, following the NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddiqui's murder. According to the news agency ANI, Shubham is the brother of Shubuu Lonkar, who claimed on social media that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang took responsibility for the killing. Shubuu Lonkar is currently absconding.

According to the police, Shubham Lonkar provided shelter to both of the arrested suspects in Pune. Earlier, the police arrested Pravin Lonkar, who, along with his brother, allegedly "enlisted" two of the three shooters involved in Siddiqui's murder.

Baba Siddiqui murder case | Mumbai Crime Branch arrests Shubham Lonkar from Pune. Shubham Lonkar is the brother of Shubuu Lonkar who posted on social media yesterday that Lawrence Bishnoi gang has taken responsibility for the murder. Shubuu Lonkar is absconding at the moment.… — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2024

Baba Siddique's shooters were identified by the Mumbai Police on Sunday, a day after the former Maharashtra minister was shot at in Bandra East outside his son and MLA Zeeshan Siddique's office. So far, three suspects has been arrested by the city police. Gurmail Baljit Singh, 23, from Haryana, Dharmaraj Rajesh Kashyap, 19, from Uttar Pradesh and Mohammad Zeeshan Akhtar.

Shubham Lonkar from Naresh Dongre, Nagpur, had been in continuous contact with the notorious Bishnoi gang for over a year. This shocking information came to light from some high-ranking police officers in Vidarbha in January 2024. After 9 months once again after the murder of former minister Baba Siddiqui, the Vidarbha connection to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has been exposed once again, creating a stir among investigative agencies.

Lawrence Bishnoi, who first came into the spotlight after the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala and later for threatening Bollywood actor Salman Khan, has spread his criminal influence globally. During investigations into his network, Akola Police arrested Ajay Dete and Prafulla Chavan on January 16, 2024, along with two firearms (pistols). It was later revealed that Shubham Lonkar had sold these pistols to them. When police examined Shubham’s mobile phone, they uncovered vital information that expanded their investigation.

Shubham Lonkar’s Connection with Lawrence Bishnoi’s Brother

According to reliable sources, Lawrence Bishnoi's brother, Anmol Bishnoi, manages a criminal network across Maharashtra, Delhi NCR and Bihar. It was found that Shubham Lonkar was in constant contact with Anmol. Shubham was reportedly updating the Bishnoi gang on Vidarbha's criminal circles and other activities through regular WhatsApp and video calls.

Now, with Shubham's social media ID being used to claim responsibility for Baba Siddiqui's murder, he has once again become a person of interest to the investigation agencies.

Lawrence Bishnoi Gang’s Vidarbha Network

According to sources, Lawrence Bishnoi's gang has been exploiting social media platforms to expand its influence. They form various groups, targeting young people attracted to crime. After brainwashing them, these recruits are lured into the gang, initially committing minor offences but later becoming involved in more serious crimes. With Shubham’s role now exposed, investigative agencies are looking into the extent of the Bishnoi gang’s network in Vidarbha.