Baba Siddique Murder: Lawrence Bishnoi’s Shooter Abuses Mumbai Police During Arrest; Video Surfaces

In the wake of the ongoing investigation in the murder case of former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique, a fresh video has surfaced online, showing exact moment when one of the shooters was caught by Mumbai police personnel shortly after the crime. The incident occurred on the day of Dussehra, Oct 12, when three gunmen shot Baba Siddique. The latest video captures the moment the first accused, Dharmaraj Kashyap, was arrested by Mumbai police.

In the video, Dharmaraj Kashyap can be seen surrendering to the police. As soon as the police approached him, he raised his hands in the air, indicating he is willing to surrender. He can be allegedly heard saying, "Bhen**od, mujhe maar matt" which translates to "Don't hit me." The cops can be seen trying to confiscate his phone and other belongings. The police then swiftly arrested him amid some onlookers watching the dramatic arrest of the shooter of one of the most high-profile personalities in the country . On the day of the incident, Kashyap was wearing blue jeans and a green-and-white shirt.

The footage shows the police arresting him from what appears to be a park-like area.Dharmaraj Kashyap hails from Bahraich in Uttar Pradesh. Kashyap had been living in Pune for several years and is alleged to be a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Mumbai Police investigating the murder case of NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddiqui conducted an ossification test of accused Dharmaraj Kashyap in which it was proved that he is not minor, an official said on Monday. Baba Siddiqui was shot dead by three assailants on Saturday at suburban Bandra.Mumbai police had arrested Gurmail Baljit Singh (23), a resident of Haryana and Dharmaraj Rajesh Kashyap (19), from Uttar Pradesh, whereas there one aide, who was at the spot during the firing, fled from the spot.

