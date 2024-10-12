Baba Siddique Shot Dead In Mumbai: Salman Khan Rushes to Lilavati Hospital Cancels Bigg Boss 18 Shoot

In a shocking incident, former Maharashtra minister and prominent leader of the Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Baba Siddique, was fatally shot by assailants in Mumbai. Siddique sustained gunshot wounds to his stomach and chest and was immediately rushed to Lilavati Hospital. Despite medical efforts, he tragically succumbed to his injuries. The news of Siddique’s passing had a profound impact on his close friend, actor Salman Khan, who immediately halted the day’s shooting of Bigg Boss upon hearing the devastating news. Deeply shaken, Khan swiftly left the set to visit Lilavati Hospital, offering his support to Siddique’s family in this difficult time.

In the political realm, Baba Siddique was a respected leader, former MLA, and a man of the people. For the film industry, however, he was more than just a politician; he was a trusted ally and mediator. One of his most memorable moments came in 2013 when he helped resolve a long-standing feud between Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. The two had been embroiled in a public fallout after an altercation at Salman's then-girlfriend Katrina Kaif's birthday party, leaving Bollywood divided into factions.

Baba Siddique, despite his minimal involvement in the film world, played a crucial role in mending their relationship. As the serving MLA of Bandra West at the time, Siddique’s annual iftar parties were a significant event on Mumbai’s social calendar, attended by notable figures from politics, business, and Bollywood. In a masterstroke of diplomacy, he seated Shah Rukh Khan next to Salman's father, Salim Khan, at one such event. This simple yet strategic gesture paved the way for the two superstars to reconcile, restoring peace within the industry and reigniting their friendship. Siddique's loss is not only a blow to Maharashtra's political landscape but also to the film fraternity, where he was held in high regard.