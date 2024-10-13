Baba Siddique Shot Dead: NCP Leader Feared For His Life; Felt He Was In Danger

Baba Siddique had expressed concerns for his life said Samajwadi Party spokesperson Fakhrul Hasan Chand. Expressing concern over the rise in criminal cases in Mumbai, Samajwadi Party spokesperson Fakhrul Hasan Chand said, “The manner in which Baba Siddique was murdered is deeply unfortunate, and it raises serious questions about law and order in Maharashtra. Previously, there was firing at Salman Khan’s residence as well. Baba Siddique had previously expressed concerns for his safety, indicating he felt his life was in danger. If a minister can be killed like this, it raises alarming questions about the safety of ordinary citizens in the state. There seems to be a larger conspiracy at play. An impartial investigation is necessary, and the culprits must be punished.

The police have arrested two persons accused of the crime. One is Gurmail Singh (23), from Haryana, and the other is Dharamraj Kashyap (19), from Uttar Pradesh. The accused had done a recce of Baba Siddiqui's house and office premises, and they had been living in Mumbai for one and a half to two months, said Mumbai Police on Sunday.

According to an NDTV report, the shooters behind the NCP leader's murder claimed that they are a part of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. So far, there has been no official statement by the police in Bishnoi gang's involvement. According to the probe, the shooters were living in Mumbai for past few months and had performed recce multiple times.“They had received arms delivery a few days ago. The accused have been questioned by Mumbai Crime Branch officials for the last eight hours," ANI quoted Mumbai Police on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the mortal remains of NCP leader Baba Siddique brought to his Mumbai residence after post-mortem at Cooper Hospital. He will be cremated with full state honours