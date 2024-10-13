Baba Siddique Shot Dead: Salman Khan Arrives at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital Under Tight Security (Watch Video)

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was in the middle of shooting the Bigg Boss 18 reality TV show when he got to know about NCP leader Baba Siddique's murder on Saturday. The celebrity immediately cancelled his shoot and rushed to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai to see the former Maharashtra minister. Baba Siddique shared a close association with Bollywood actor Salman Khan, who had previously received threats from associates of Lawrence Bishnoi, warning that he would meet the same fate as slain singer Sidhu Moosewala.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Actor Salman Khan arrives at Lilawati Hospital to meet the family of Baba Siddiqui who succumbed to bullet injuries, late night, yesterday. pic.twitter.com/JQsJ1hLUxG — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2024

The superstar arrived around at Mumbai's Lilavati hospital under tight security to offer his heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies. Baba Siddique has been at the forefront in expressing concern and pushing for enhanced security for Salman Khan ever since the actor began receiving threats. Mumbai Police was looking into the involvement of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang because of the leader's close association with Salman Khan.

Recently, a burqa-clad woman reportedly threatened actor Salman Khan's father, Salim Khan, using the name of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.Baba Siddique was waylaid by three men at Kher Nagar in Mumbai just outside his son’s office around 9.30pm on Saturday and shot at. He was taken to Lilavati Hospital, where he was declared dead.A prominent Muslim leader from Mumbai, Baba Siddique was also known be close to several Bollywood stars, including Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Dutt.Baba Siddique, a three-time MLA from Bandra West, had joined Ajit Pawar's NCP earlier in February this year after resigning from the Congress.