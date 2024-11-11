Baba Siddiqui Murder Case: Main Shooter Reveals SHOCKING Details During Interrogation

In a startling development in the murder case of NCP leader Baba Siddiqui, the main shooter, Shiv Kumar Gautam, who was arrested from Bahraich on Sunday, made significant revelations during interrogation. Gautam disclosed that after the assassination of Baba Siddiqui on October 12, he did not flee immediately. Instead, he changed his appearance and stayed at the spot for a considerable time, observing the commotion that followed the incident.

According to sources Goutam stated that after shooting Baba, he changed his shirt a short distance away and mingled with the crowd to avoid being identified. Mumbai Police had no clue of his presence there. Later, Gautam took an auto to Kurla Station, from where he boarded a local train to Thane. From Thane, he took an express train to Pune, reaching there around 3 a.m., where he disposed of his mobile to avoid being traced by the police. After staying in Pune for about seven days, he traveled to Jhansi by train, where he stayed for around five days, then moved on to Lucknow. In Lucknow, he purchased a new mobile phone, using it to contact his associates. He stayed in Lucknow for 11 days before reaching Bahraich five days ago, where his four associates had arranged a safe house for him in a nearby village. Gautam only used public transportation to travel from Mumbai to Bahraich. He was planning to flee to Nepal on November 10 following instructions from the Bishnoi gang.

During interrogation, Gautam also revealed that the Bishnoi gang had assigned him the task of killing either Baba Siddiqui or Zeeshan Siddiqui. Anmol Bishnoi had instructed him to shoot whichever target he came across first. Gautam further disclosed that after Baba’s assassination, the plan was to go to Ujjain, then Vaishno Devi, and from there eventually escape abroad, but this could not happen. He also mentioned that during his escape from Mumbai, he had contacted co-accused Anurag Kashyap using a passenger's phone who was traveling to Jharkhand. Gautam was in regular contact with Shubham Lonkar and Zeeshan Akhtar both before and after the murder.

HowShooterShivKumarGautamWasCaught

The Crime Branch had been tracking Shiv Kumar Gautam for 21 days, tracing various people connected to him. An official revealed that detailed data on Gautam’s family and close associates had been collected, covering 45 individuals who were under surveillance. The investigation gradually narrowed down to four individuals who remained in contact with Gautam. Surveillance of these four led the police to confirm their movements. The turning point came when these individuals went to the market to purchase clothes matching Gautam’s size, which further raised police suspicions. The Crime Branch then confirmed that Gyanprakash Tripathi, Anurag Kashyap, Akhilesh Pratap Singh, and Akash Srivastava were in direct contact with Gautam. A trap was laid on November 10. As these four approached the safe house, they were apprehended by the police. Shortly after, Gautam arrived at the spot and was also nabbed by UP STF and the Crime Branch.

AccusedRemandedinPoliceCustodyUntilNovember19

On Monday, the Crime Branch produced Shiv Kumar Gautam and four other accused in Esplanade Court. During the hearing, the Crime Branch revealed that Rs 2 lakh had been deposited into Anurag Kashyap's bank account before the murder, which he then withdrew and gave to Gautam for purchasing weapons. The police are investigating the source of this money. The Crime Branch also stated that the weapon used in Baba’s assassination is yet to be recovered. Additionally, Rs 5 lakh was found in the account of accused Harish Kumar Nishad. A transfer of Rs 2.5 lakh was made from Omi’s bank account to Harish Kumar’s account, while the remaining amount was deposited through ATMs in UP, Punjab, and Haryana. Following the hearing, the court remanded all five accused to police custody until November 19.