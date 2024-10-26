Baba Siddiqui Murder Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Reveals Shocking Details of Lawrence Bishnoi Gang’s Involvement in NCP Leader’s Killing

Mumbai Crime Branch's investigation into the high-profile murder of NCP leader Baba Siddiqui has revealed shocking new details, linking the case to notorious gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi’s network. Sources have confirmed that Sujit Sushil Singh, arrested from Ludhiana, was directly in contact with Anmol Bishnoi, Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother. During a court appearance on Saturday, the prosecution informed the court of Singh’s association with Anmol Bishnoi.

According to the investigation, Anmol Bishnoi allegedly instructed Sujit Singh to orchestrate the murder of Baba Siddiqui. The police have also uncovered evidence suggesting that Anmol Bishnoi was instrumental in the supply of weapons used in the crime. Furthermore, funds required for the operation were reportedly provided by Anmol Bishnoi himself. The prosecution reiterated these points in court, strengthening suspicions that Anmol Bishnoi and his gang were behind the murder.

Anmol Bishnoi Coordinated from Portugal through Virtual IDs

The Crime Branch claims that Anmol Bishnoi, based in Portugal, communicated frequently with Sujit Singh through a virtual ID. Anmol allegedly instructed Sujit to plot Siddiqui’s murder with two accomplices, Shubham Lonkar and Zeeshan Akhtar, both absconding. Investigators identified a virtual ID +351, traced back to Portugal, which they believe was used by Bishnoi for these conversations. The Crime Branch is currently probing the specifics of these virtual exchanges and has gathered evidence indicating Anmol Bishnoi’s assistance in arranging weapons sourced from Rajasthan.

Sujit's Connections to Other Key Suspects

Investigators found that Sujit had been connected to mastermind Zeeshan Akhtar for over three years and had been acquainted with co-accused Nitin Sapre and Ram Kannaujia for about five to six months. Sujit met Nitin Sapre and his gang through Facebook, and what started as an online interaction soon turned into a close association. Sujit reportedly disclosed the murder plot to them and persuaded them to join in. Under Anmol and Sujit’s guidance, Sapre and his gang conducted reconnaissance of Siddiqui’s home and office. Following Sujit’s escape from Mumbai to Ludhiana, Zeeshan Akhtar helped him connect with the Sapre gang, arranging an initial payment of INR 25,000 for the first round of reconnaissance at Siddiqui’s residence.

Investigators have further uncovered that Sujit’s in-laws and Zeeshan Akhtar’s families live in close proximity in Punjab. Sujit, who had been living in Mumbai and assisting in his father’s factory, fled to Ludhiana a month before the murder as part of the planned conspiracy.

Sujit Hid His Real Identity from Accomplices

The investigation also reveals that Sujit had concealed his true identity from his co-conspirators, identifying himself as "Babbu Singh" instead of Sujit. This move was reportedly aimed at protecting his identity in case the plot was uncovered and any of his accomplices were apprehended.

Court Orders Police Custody for Seven Accused, Judicial Custody for Three

On Saturday, Mumbai Crime Branch produced Sujit Singh and 10 other accused in Killa Court. The court granted police custody for Sujit Singh, Nitin Sapre, Ram Kannaujia, and three of their associates until November 4, while Harish Nishad was remanded to police custody until October 28. Meanwhile, three accused—Dharma Raj Kashyap, Gurmail Singh, and Praveen Lonkar—have been placed in judicial custody.

The case has now highlighted the extent of Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang’s operations and its suspected links in executing high-profile crimes across the country.