Baba Siddiqui Murder Case: Mumbai Police Holds Special Meeting to Review Security Measures Amid Elections

Following the murder of former minister Baba Siddiqui, the Mumbai Police’s Protection and Security Department convened a special meeting to discuss the lapses in his security. During the meeting, it was decided to review the security arrangements for a highly important individual. Additionally, police security guards highlighted the challenges they face while protecting such important persons. Strict adherence to security protocols for Very Important Persons (VIPs) was stressed.

The meeting took place on Tuesday, where new security measures were evaluated. It was noted that several prominent figures often disregard the instructions of their security personnel, thereby putting their own safety at risk. Security personnel are expected to stay close to the VIPs at all times. However, it was observed that sometimes VIPs choose to travel in separate vehicles from their security team or make sudden decisions to go somewhere, which complicates the protection process. According to sources, if security guards do not comply with the VIPs' wishes, complaints are lodged against them, often resulting in demands for their transfer.

In light of Baba Siddiqui's case, security personnel have been strictly instructed to follow the rules under all circumstances. The protection of VIPs has been given top priority. Investigations are ongoing to determine if there were any significant lapses in Siddiqui’s security arrangements. Moreover, with the upcoming elections, a comprehensive review of security protocols for high-profile individuals is underway. Security personnel have been advised to remain vigilant and ensure the safety of all VIPs under their protection.