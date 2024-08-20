Badlapur Bandh: BJP Leader Navneet Kaur Rana Demands Harsh Punishment Against Accused for Sexually Assaulting Minor

BJP leader Navneet Kaur Rana has demanded stringent measures in response to a disturbing incident at a school in Badlapur. In a passionate appeal, Rana urged both the government and the Home Minister to take decisive action against those responsible. In her statement, Rana emphasized the need for justice and accountability, reflecting on the recent Raksha Bandhan festival. "Yesterday was Raksha Bandhan, and I posted that the same hand that ties a rakhi should protect women," she remarked. "Such actions should not be committed against women."

At the time the country is reeling under the horrifying incident of rape and murder of a resident doctor in Kolkata, another shocking incident has come to light in Badlapur near Mumbai. Two four-year-old girls were sexually assaulted by a school sweeper in a reputed school in Badlapur. The incident took place on August 12 and 13, reports say.The citizens have now called for a citywide shutdown over the delay by the school administration in filing an FIR and taking action against the accused. The citizens are protesting outside the school demanding answers for the safety of children, especially girl students in the school. The protest is receiving widespread support from local unions including rickshaw drivers, bus operators, local shopowners, and political parties.

As per reports, the sexual abuse of the minors came to light after the girl refused to attend school.

After a medical examination, the truth was known. Shockingly, it was confirmed later that another girl also underwent the abuse. Allegedly, a sweeper of the school named Akshay Shinde (23), working as a contract employee, sexually abused the girls inside school toilet.The citizens are furious because the parents were made to wait over 12 hours to file an FIR. The school administration also did not take swift action against the culprit. As per reports, the school administration has suspended the principal and class teacher and discontinued the contract with the agency which was providing sweepers.The citizens are not only protesting outside the school but also on the platforms of Badlapur railway stations demanding justice for school girls. "At Badlapur station the train movement from 10.10 am is held up due to protest for non-railway issues," informed Dr Swapnil Nila, spokesperson of central railway.



