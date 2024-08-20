Badlapur Bandh: CM Eknath Shinde Orders Fast-Track Trial and Strict Action Against School Sexual Assault Accused

Thousands of Badlapur citizens protested today (August 20) following the brutal assault of two minor students at a well-known school in Badlapur East. Parents began their demonstrations outside the school in the morning, while others blocked suburban railway traffic, causing a standstill in the Central Railway. In response, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced that the accused have been arrested and assured that the case will be fast-tracked in court for swift justice.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said, I have discussed with the Police Commissioner. The police have arrested the accused and ordered to impose strict sections like attempt to murder, attempt to rape, POCSO on him. I have given directions that the accused should be punished severely by prosecuting this case in the fast track court. So that no one will dare to do this again. Also, action has been ordered against the institute drivers. Employers need to check the background of an employee before hiring them. Rules for this will be announced soon. Action has been ordered against all those who are guilty in this case.

While appealing to the parents, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that your daughters are my daughters. Therefore, the government has taken serious notice of this matter. Eknath Shinde also said that the government is sensitive and will take strict action.

Mothers and sisters in the state are not safe and now from the incident of Badlapur it has come to light that even the young students in the school are not safe. On the one hand, the government is advertising by bringing the beloved sister scheme. Uran, Navi Mumbai and Meera-Bhyander have recently witnessed incidents of violence against women. In spite of this, the incident that happened in Badlapur is condemnable. Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Ambadas Danve demanded that rape accused were killed in an encounter in Andhra Pradesh, similar punishment should be given to rape accused.

We also demand that strict action should be taken against the criminal. Those who hold Hindu Janakrosh March, do they not see the outcry of the Hindu women of Badlapur? Ambadas Danve also alleged that in Uran, Navi Mumbai, only Hindu women were oppressed, but these atrocities were not seen by the Hindu public.

What exactly is the case?

There has been an uproar after this incident happened in an educational ​​institution in Badlapur East. This incident happened to two three-year-old girls studying in the small infant class of the school. A girl informed her children that a man known as Dada in school had touched her private parts. The parents then informed the parents of another girl in that girl's class. Suspicious, he took his daughter to a hospital in Badlapur East for a check-up.

After this examination, the hospital confirmed that he had been tortured. After that, officials of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and parents rushed to the police station and filed a complaint. But the parents have alleged that the Badlapur East police took a long time to register the case. Finally, a case was filed against unknown Isma on August 16 around 10 pm in this matter. A case has been registered under the Indian Code of Justice and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act. After this incident, there is an atmosphere of anger and fear among the parents of the students in the school