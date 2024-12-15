Bandra Hit-and-Run: 22-Year Old Tanker Driver Arrested in Bihar for Model's Death

The Bandra police have arrested Princhu Chaudhary, 23, the driver involved in a hit-and-run incident that claimed the life of 25-year-old model Shivani Singh. The tragic accident occurred on November 5 near Kalantri Square in Bandra West when a water tanker collided with a two-wheeler on which Singh was riding pillion.

Singh, a resident of Malad West, was crushed under the tanker’s wheels after being thrown off the motorcycle during a U-turn attempt. Her male companion sustained injuries but survived. Following the accident, the tanker driver fled the scene as a crowd gathered. Singh was rushed to Bhabha Hospital, where she was declared dead.

Bandra police traced the tanker's owner and seized the vehicle. An FIR was registered under Section 106 (causing death by negligence) and other applicable sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Senior Inspector Sachin Rane of Bandra police station stated that officers initially visited the driver’s residence in Mumbai but found it deserted. With assistance from Bihar police, they located Chaudhary at his native home in Nalanda, Bihar. A police team from Mumbai then traveled there and arrested him. During questioning, Chaudhary reportedly admitted to fleeing the accident scene out of fear of being attacked by the gathering crowd. He is currently being brought back to Mumbai for further legal proceedings.