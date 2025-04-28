BEST Bus Fare Hike: Ticket Rates for Ordinary and AC Services Set to Double?

Mumbai Municipal Corporation has approved a fare hike for BEST bus services. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner and Administrator Bhushan Gagrani has officially sanctioned the proposal to increase bus fares, impacting lakhs of commuters across the city. BEST (Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport) provides crucial public transport services in Mumbai. However, the low minimum fare of Rs 5 had significantly reduced BEST’s revenue. In response, the BEST administration submitted a proposal to the municipal authorities, seeking a fare revision.

This marks the first fare increase since 2018, when the minimum fare for ordinary buses was set at Rs 8, and Rs 20 for air-conditioned (AC) buses. However, in 2019, then Municipal Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi rolled back the fares — reducing the minimum fare to Rs 5 for ordinary buses and Rs 6 for AC buses — to encourage more ridership.

Decision Finalized After Chief Minister’s Meeting

A few days ago, a key meeting was held at Sahyadri Guest House in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to address the financial crisis faced by the loss-making BEST undertaking. During this meeting, the BEST administration emphasized the need for a fare increase to stabilize operations. Following this, the fare hike proposal was approved by the BEST administration and subsequently by the BMC Commissioner. The final implementation now awaits approval from the Transport Department and the Urban Development Department, sources informed.



BEST Bus Fare Hike: How much will the ticket price of a simple bus increase?

The ticket price for a distance of 5 km is Rs 5, it will be increased to Rs 10. For a distance of 10 km, instead of Rs 10, it will have to be paid Rs 15. For a distance of 15 km, the ticket price will be Rs 20, and for a distance of 20 km, the ticket price will be Rs 30.

How much will the ticket price of air-conditioned buses increase?

Currently, the ticket price for a distance of 5 km is Rs 6. After the increase, it will be Rs 12. Similarly, instead of Rs 13 for a distance of 10 km, Rs 20 will have to be paid, and instead of Rs 19 for a distance of 15 km, Rs 30 will have to be paid. A ticket of Rs 35 will be charged for a distance of 20 km. The monthly pass of BEST buses will also become expensive Currently, a pass for a distance of 5 km is available for Rs 450. After the fare hike, this pass will be available for Rs 800.

After the fare hike, the pass for a distance of 10 km will be available from Rs 1000 to Rs 1250. While the pass for a distance of 15 km will be available for Rs 1700 instead of Rs 1650. The pass for a distance of 20 km will also be available for Rs 2600.

How much will the pass for air-conditioned buses increase?

Currently, a pass for a distance of 5 km costs Rs 600. But, after the fare hike, Rs 1100 will have to be paid. Following this, a pass for a distance of 10 km will be available for Rs 1700 instead of Rs 1400. At the same time, a 15 km pass will be available for Rs 2,300 instead of Rs 2,100, and a 20 km pass will be available for Rs 3,500 instead of Rs 2,700.