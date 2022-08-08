'BEST' journey for Mumbaikars made even easier; Unique instant ticketing service launched

BEST, known as Mumbai's 'Lal Pari', celebrated its 75th anniversary yesterday. On this occasion, BEST has launched a new service for passengers. BEST has launched a unique 'Chalo Pay' service for passengers. With this service, passengers will no longer need to purchase a mobile ticket before boarding the bus. They can board any bus and then pay for the ticket from their mobile. As soon as they pay, their mobile ticket will be generated on the app. Best has said that this paperless ticketing scheme will be beneficial for the passengers.

'Chalo Pay' is available on Best Chalo App

Best General Manager Lokesh Chandra said, "This is India's first public transport focused payment system. This facility called 'Chalo Pay' is available on the Best Chalo app. It is an offline payment system, which will benefit many commuters."

How to pay with 'Chalo Pay'?

Lokesh Chandra said, "Passengers can recharge mobile wallets using UPI, net banking, debit and credit cards and other online payments and then use the Chalo Pay wallet money to make instant payments for their bus tickets. For this, passengers need to inform the bus conductor that , they want to pay using Chalo Pay in mobile. Passengers then need to scan the QR scan code on the machine near the conductor with the help of the scanner on Chalo Pay in mobile. Then the mobile ticket will be generated on the app within few minutes.

