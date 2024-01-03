BEST to Add 3200 Buses to its Fleet in 2024

Mumbai: In a bid to reduce the burden on Mumbai's public transportation system, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking has decided to add 3200 buses to its fleet in the new year.

With the age of many BEST-owned buses nearing the end of their lifespan, the decision to increase the fleet size was taken. According to sources, the tender process for the new buses has already been completed.

BEST currently operates a fleet of 2978 buses, including 1684 air-conditioned buses that have been taken on lease. After the local train network, BEST is the most heavily used public transport system in Mumbai. However, as many of BEST's buses are reaching the end of their operational life, they are being phased out. This has resulted in a decrease in the number of buses on the road.

BEST plans to increase its fleet size to 19,662 by 2025. However, the decision has been taken to add 3200 buses in the new year itself.

BEST officials have revealed that the cost per kilometer of operating a BEST-owned bus is Rs. 193.64, while the cost of operating a leased bus is Rs. 120. This has led BEST to focus on increasing the number of leased buses.

Breakdown of New Buses:

900 double-decker electric buses

200 single-decker CNG buses

2100 regular buses

Currently, BEST operates a fleet of 80 buses, including 35 double-decker and 45 single-decker buses.