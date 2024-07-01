Bhidu, Sambhal Apne Aap Ko...Jackie Shroff Appeals To Join Fight Against Dengue (Watch Video)

After the heavy rainfall, there has been a surge in dengue cases. Dengue is not an airborne disease but is transmitted through the bite of infected Aedes mosquitoes. These mosquitoes breed in stagnant water, which often accumulates after heavy rains. Therefore, the BMC has urged citizens to avoid keeping water in plates, open areas, dishes under planters, or fridge trays, as these are potential breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

Veteran actor Jackie Shroff, also known as Bindas Bidu, has teamed up with the BMC to spread awareness. In a video, he can be seen urging people in his unique style to stop storing water to prevent the breeding of dengue mosquitoes. BMC posted this video on their official site and wrote, "Mumbaikars' cooperation is crucial to eliminate mosquito breeding sites and prevent the risk of dengue, malaria. Veteran actor Jackie Shroff has also appealed for support, in his famous style."

Jackie Shroff is a prominent personality from Bollywood and has been working in the Hindi films for almost four decades and till now has appeared in more than 250 films in thirteen languages (Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, Konkani, Odia, Punjabi, Bengali, Bhojpuri, Gujarati and English).