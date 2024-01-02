Bhiwandi Authorities Raid Counterfeit Ghee Factory, Seize Large Quantities of Fake Product

Bhiwandi: Municipal authorities in Bhiwandi raided a makeshift factory in Idgah Salter House near the creek, uncovering a large-scale operation producing counterfeit ghee. The ghee was made by extracting fat from the remains of slaughtered buffaloes and goats, posing a potential health risk to consumers.

Acting on numerous complaints, Assistant Commissioner of Environment Sudam Jadhav led a team from the Environment and Disaster Management Department including Sakib Kharbe, and Evaluation Department's Sayra Bano on Tuesday. They found the factory operating out of a closed slaughterhouse, where discarded animal parts were processed into fat and then used to make the fake ghee.



20 containers, each weighing 15 kg, filled with counterfeit ghee, a ghee-making furnace, and associated equipment were confiscated. Local authorities have filed a complaint with the Bhoiwada police station and further investigation is underway, according to Sudam Jadhav.