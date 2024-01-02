Bhiwandi Authorities Raid Counterfeit Ghee Factory, Seize Large Quantities of Fake Product
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 2, 2024 05:56 PM2024-01-02T17:56:27+5:302024-01-02T17:57:42+5:30
Bhiwandi: Municipal authorities in Bhiwandi raided a makeshift factory in Idgah Salter House near the creek, uncovering a large-scale operation ...
Bhiwandi: Municipal authorities in Bhiwandi raided a makeshift factory in Idgah Salter House near the creek, uncovering a large-scale operation producing counterfeit ghee. The ghee was made by extracting fat from the remains of slaughtered buffaloes and goats, posing a potential health risk to consumers.
Acting on numerous complaints, Assistant Commissioner of Environment Sudam Jadhav led a team from the Environment and Disaster Management Department including Sakib Kharbe, and Evaluation Department's Sayra Bano on Tuesday. They found the factory operating out of a closed slaughterhouse, where discarded animal parts were processed into fat and then used to make the fake ghee.
Open in app
20 containers, each weighing 15 kg, filled with counterfeit ghee, a ghee-making furnace, and associated equipment were confiscated. Local authorities have filed a complaint with the Bhoiwada police station and further investigation is underway, according to Sudam Jadhav.