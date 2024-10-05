Bhiwandi Warehouse Fire: Explosions Erupt at Major Logistics Hub In Mumbai

A devastating fire has broken out at the V-Logistics warehouse located in the Walshind area of Bhiwandi. The warehouse, situated near the Mumbai-Nashik Highway, has been completely consumed by flames.

The facility housed a large stock of hydraulic oil, textiles, plastic goods, and chemicals, leading to significant explosions during the fire. The cause of the blaze remains unclear, and efforts to control the flames are currently underway.

Firefighting units from Bhiwandi, Kalyan, and Thane have arrived at the scene to assist in extinguishing the fire.