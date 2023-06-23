Man arrested at Delhi airport for smuggling gold

New Delhi, June 23 The Customs officers on Friday said that they have arrested a man at the Indira Gandhi International Airport for smuggling 1,078.63 grams of gold worth Rs 56,43,554 by concealing it in his rectum.

According to officials, the accused was apprehended based on profiling.

"He arrived at the IGI from Bangkok. He was intercepted after crossing the Green Channel and was approaching the exit gate of the International Arrival Hall. During a personal and baggage search, he admitted to having three oval-shaped capsules wrapped with black adhesive tape containing gold paste weighing 1252 grams concealed inside his rectum," said the official.

The passenger voluntarily expelled the capsules himself, resulting in the recovery of 1078.63 grams of gold.

"The seized gold has been confiscated under Section 110 of the Customs Act. The passenger has been placed under arrest in accordance with Section 104 of the Customs Act," said the official.

