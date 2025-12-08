Bhojpuri Star Pawan Singh and His Manager Receive Death Threats; Caller Claims to Be From Lawrence Bishnoi Gang, Police Complaint Filed

Bhojpuri actor and singer Pawan Singh and his manager have reportedly received death threats from unidentified callers claiming affiliation with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Following the threats, the manager has lodged a formal complaint with the police.

According to the complaint, the caller warned the manager that he would face consequences similar to those of Sidhu Moosewala if he continued to work with Pawan Singh. “If you don’t leave Pawan Singh’s side, you will also be trapped. You will meet the same fate as Sidhu Moosewala. Improve yourself while there’s still time,” the caller allegedly said.

The manager stated that the first threat call came on 6 December at around 10 pm, received by team member Priyanshu, whose number is publicly available. The call was made via WhatsApp, followed by a series of threatening messages.

In the call, the caller allegedly said, “Tell Pawan Singh not to share the stage with Salman Khan, otherwise he will meet the same fate as Sidhu Moosewala.”

When Priyanshu told the caller that he might have contacted the wrong number, the individual continued issuing threats.

The next day, the manager himself received messages and calls from another number. This time, the caller allegedly demanded ₹15–20 lakh, saying the money must be arranged immediately.

However, on the following day, the caller’s tone reportedly changed. “Why are you spreading wrong information? I didn’t demand money from you. I only told you not to work with him (Pawan Singh). If you continue, you will also get trapped,” the caller said, reiterating that Pawan Singh should not share the stage with anyone, claiming that “the same fate as Moosewala” awaited him.

After receiving the death threats, Pawan Singh’s team informed the police and filed a written complaint. The police have begun investigating the matter based on the complaint.