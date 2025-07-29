Big Boost for Mumbai Public Transport: 4 New Metro Lines and 'Mumbai One' App to Launch by End of 2025

A big public transport upgrade is set to transform the Mumbai city. At least four new metro lines are expected to open partially to the public by the end of 2025. Along with this, the government will soon launch an app called Mumbai One app, that would help customers to plan, book tickets, and pay for their trips across multiple public transport modes in the city. The app will allow people to check and book tickets for: Mumbai’s suburban rail (Central, Western, and Harbour lines), all the Metro lines, Monorail, and buses which are run by BEST, TMT, KDMT, MBMT, and NMMT.

The app will have features like map-based bookings, live updates, one QR code for multimodal travel, and SOS services. The app aims to offer a smooth travelling experience to the public. This initiative will support and encourage the Digital India Mission and it is a step forward in making the city’s public transport smarter and paperless.

Metro Lines Update:

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is constructing a 12-line Metro network throughout the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. It will cover 337.1 km, reported Mid Day. So far out of the twelve, four lines are already operational and other eight lines - covering 165.7 km - are under construction. The Metro lines expected to open soon are as follows:

Metro Line 9 (Red Line - Dahisar to Kashigaon)

Metro Line 2B (Yellow Line - Mandale to Diamond Garden)

Metro Line 3 (Aqua Line - Cuffe Parade to Aarey)

Metro Line 4 & 4A (Green line - Gaimukh to Cadbury Junction)

Metro Line 9 (Red Line) - Dahisar and Mira Bhayander are connected by this 10.5-kilometer elevated expansion. By December 2025, a 4.5-kilometer section between Dahisar and Kashigaon should be operational. Existing Lines 2A and 10 will be connected to this segment. 98% of the construction has been completed.

Metro Line 2B (Yellow Line) - This 23.64-kilometer elevated corridor will start from DN Nagar and end at Mandale. It will pass through BKC, Kurla, and Chembur. By the end of 2025, a 5.4-kilometer section between Mandale and Diamond Garden should be operational. Approximately 78% of the construction work is completed, and trial runs are currently underway.

Metro Line 3 (Aqua Line) - Mumbai's first underground metro, Metro Line 3 (Aqua Line), connects Colaba and SEEPZ. In May 2025, a 9.77-kilometer segment was opened till and the line became operational from Aarey to Aachraya Atre Chowk. By August 2025, an additional 11.57 kilometres that connect Cuffe Parade and Aarey should be operational. 99.86% of the civil work on this line is finished.

Metro Line 4 & 4A (Green line) - The 35.32-kilometer Metro Line 4 & 4A (Green Line) will connect Wadala to Kasarvadavli and Gaimukh via an elevated route. By early 2026, a 10-station line from Gaimukh to Cadbury Junction is expected to be operational. Over 84% of the work is finished.



Along with completing the Metro works, MMRDA has completed the construction of the new Mandale Metro depot, which includes India’s Largest Metro training centre. The centre is equipped with advanced simulators. Here the new staff will be trained and the existing workers will learn new skills.